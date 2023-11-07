New Regulations to Regulate the Sale of Imported Used Clothing on Social Media Platforms

The Minister of Co-operatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Teten Masduki, has recently called on social network platform Instagram to take a stand against the sale of imported used clothing on its app. Recognizing the negative impact this trade has on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Masduki emphasized the need for global platforms like Instagram to adhere to Indonesian government regulations.

The sale of imported thrifted clothing not only violates Trade Ministerial Regulation No. 40 of 2022, which outlines prohibited goods for import and export, but it also enables smuggling activities. These illicit practices pose a significant threat to legitimate businesses and hinder the growth of MSMEs in Indonesia.

To address this issue, the Indonesian government aims to criminalize both sellers of banned goods and platforms that facilitate their sale. By holding them accountable, authorities hope to discourage the trading of illegal goods and protect the interests of local businesses.

Masduki urged Instagram and other digital platforms to prioritize compliance with Indonesian laws. Although Indonesia does not yet have regulations equivalent to the European Union’s Digital Service Act, which combats illegal content and trade on social media platforms, the government is taking proactive measures to ensure ethical practices in the digital space.

In collaboration with the Trade Ministry, Customs and Excise, and law enforcement officials, the Ministry of Co-operatives and SMEs is working diligently to prevent the entry of illegal goods, including thrifted clothing, into Indonesia.

As part of these efforts, thousands of links selling imported used clothing have already been removed from e-commerce and social commerce platforms. This demonstrates the government’s commitment to enforcing regulations and protecting local businesses from unfair competition.

By regulating the sale of imported used clothing on social media platforms, Indonesia aims to create a more level playing field for MSMEs and foster a thriving domestic market.

FAQ

1. Why is the sale of imported used clothing a concern in Indonesia?

Imported used clothing can harm micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Indonesia providing unfair competition. It also violates trade regulations and encourages smuggling activities.

2. What is the government’s approach to addressing this issue?

The government is urging social media platforms like Instagram to take down accounts selling imported used clothing and other banned goods. They aim to criminalize both sellers and facilitators of illegal goods to discourage such activities.

3. How is the Indonesian government collaborating with relevant authorities?

The Ministry of Co-operatives and Small and Medium Enterprises is working closely with the Trade Ministry, Customs and Excise, and law enforcement officials to prevent the entry of illegal goods, including thrifted clothing, into Indonesia.

4. What actions have already been taken?

The government has already removed thousands of links selling imported used clothing from e-commerce and social commerce platforms to enforce regulations and protect local businesses.

Sources:

– Antara News (www.antaranews.com)