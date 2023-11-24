New Delhi Union Minister Calls Meeting with Social Media Platforms to Address Deepfake Concerns

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to meet with representatives from various social media platforms to discuss the growing concern over deepfake videos. Deepfake technology, which uses artificial intelligence to create realistic fake videos, has become increasingly popular and has raised serious apprehensions about the potential misuse of such tools.

In recent weeks, several deepfake videos targeting prominent actors have gone viral, causing a public outcry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently issued a warning about the dangers of deepfakes, emphasizing that they can lead to significant crises and social discontent. He also urged the media to educate people about the misuse of this technology.

The Indian government has firmly stated its determination to push digital platforms to take action against deepfakes. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made it clear that social media platforms may not receive safe harbor immunity if they fail to adequately address the issue. In response, the government recently issued a notice to companies, urging them to take more aggressive measures in removing deepfake content.

Vaishnaw expressed his expectation that platforms will make adequate efforts to prevent and remove deepfakes, emphasizing the need for further action. A meeting has been scheduled with all the platforms to brainstorm solutions and ensure that they are actively working towards addressing this issue.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What are deepfakes?

A: Deepfakes are videos or images that have been manipulated using artificial intelligence to create highly realistic but fake content, often featuring well-known individuals.

Q: Why are deepfakes a concern?

A: Deepfakes raise concerns about the potential misuse of technology for deceptive purposes, such as spreading misinformation or defaming individuals.

Q: What actions are the Indian government and social media platforms taking to address deepfakes?

A: The Indian government has issued a notice to companies, urging them to take more aggressive measures in removing deepfake content. Social media platforms are expected to actively work towards preventing and removing deepfakes from their platforms.