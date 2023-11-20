Government Urges Social Media Platforms to Combat Deepfakes

The government is taking firm steps to address the rising concern of deepfake videos on social media platforms. In a recent statement, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized that social media platforms will not receive safe harbour immunity if they fail to take adequate measures to remove deepfakes.

Vaishnaw highlighted that the government had already issued a notice to companies regarding this issue and received responses. However, he believes that more aggressive action is necessary to tackle the spread of deepfakes. To facilitate this, a brainstorming meeting involving all platforms, including major players like Meta and Google, is scheduled within the next few days.

It is clear that the safe harbour clause, which currently protects social media platforms under the IT Act, will not apply if they do not proactively address the deepfake problem. Vaishnaw emphasized that platforms must make genuine efforts to prevent the dissemination of deepfake content and improve their systems accordingly.

The recent proliferation of ‘deepfake’ videos, particularly targeting prominent actors, has sparked widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about the potential for misuse of this technology. Recognizing the severity of the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the risk of deepfakes fueled artificial intelligence, warning that they could lead to significant crises and societal unrest. He called upon the media to play an active role in raising awareness about the dangers of deepfakes and educating the public about their potential perils.

The government’s proactive stance on addressing deepfakes reflects the urgency to tackle misinformation and mitigate the potential harm it can cause. By engaging with social media platforms and emphasizing the importance of strict policies against deepfakes, the government aims to foster a safer online environment for users.

FAQ

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes refer to manipulated or altered videos that use artificial intelligence to replace a person’s face or voice with someone else’s realistically.

Why are deepfakes a concern?

Deepfakes can be used to spread false information, mislead the public, damage reputations, and incite social unrest.

What is safe harbour immunity?

Safe harbour immunity is a legal protection that shields social media platforms from liability for the content shared their users. However, this immunity is contingent upon platforms’ adherence to certain responsibilities, such as promptly removing illegal or harmful content.

