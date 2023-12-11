The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will continue to block social media platforms and websites that contain content which can influence and compromise public morals, according to Fahmi Fadzil, the Communications and Digital Minister. This includes websites that promote sexual products and deviant sexual practices. In total, 7,097 websites have been blocked between 2018 and November 30, 2023. The ministry is committed to preventing the misuse of social media and will take necessary actions to ensure compliance with the country’s laws, specifically with regard to sex- and LGBT-related content and advertisements.

Fahmi Fadzil also highlighted the measures taken to curb the spread of pornographic content on social media platforms. The MCMC is collaborating with prominent platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok to address this issue. As of November 30, this year, 599 instances of pornographic content have been removed, with Instagram having the highest number at 107, followed Facebook with 54 instances. The ministry is working diligently to protect users from inappropriate content and maintain a safe online environment.

In addition to tackling the misuse of social media, the Malaysian government is also focusing on digitalization initiatives to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The Malaysian Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) is currently identifying local partners who can offer support and consultancy services to MSMEs. As part of these efforts, MDEC is encouraging digitalization partners to provide freemium technology and digital solutions to MSMEs, allowing them to experience the benefits of digital technology for their businesses.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in collaboration with Bernama, is actively promoting government initiatives and providing easily-understood infographics to enhance public understanding. The news reports and infographics are based on authoritative sources, ensuring accurate and reliable information regarding the national economy, analyses experts, and government assistance programs.

The Malaysian government’s commitment to regulating social media content, supporting digitalization initiatives, and promoting accurate information aims to protect public values, enhance business opportunities, and provide a secure online environment for all users.