Government Holds Meeting with Social Media Platforms to Address Deepfake Issue

The government recently conducted another round of meetings with social media platforms to evaluate their progress in tackling the deepfake problem. While some platforms have taken prompt action, others have been sluggish in implementing necessary measures. The government emphasized its “zero tolerance approach” towards user harm and criminal consequences that exist under current laws. Platforms were reminded that the 11 “user harms” or “illegalities” flagged under IT rules are also mapped to equivalent provisions in the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the meeting, it was reiterated that it is the responsibility of the platforms to ensure that users are aware of what constitutes illegal activity on their platforms. The government emphasized that there are criminal consequences for such user harms, as mapped under existing laws. For instance, deepfakes can be prosecuted under the “forgery” section of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). Similar provisions exist for other forms of harm under the IPC.

While some platforms have shown an understanding of their responsibilities and have been quick to adapt, others have demonstrated lethargy. The government plans to hold a final meeting with all platforms in seven days to assess the progress made. Depending on the outcome, advisories or new and amended rules will be issued to ensure the enforcement of regulations and to deter further misuse of social media platforms.

Deepfakes, which involve the creation of synthetic or manipulated media using artificial intelligence to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone, have been a cause for concern. Recent incidents involving deepfake videos targeting prominent actors have raised public outrage and highlighted the potential misuse of this technology.

Overall, the government’s objective is to make the internet safe and trusted for all Indians addressing the deepfake issue and ensuring platforms take swift action to prevent user harm.