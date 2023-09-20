Karnataka High Court Suggests Age Limit for Social Media Use

The Karnataka High Court has suggested that an age limit should be introduced for using social media platforms, similar to the legal drinking age. This observation was made a division bench of Justices G Narendar and Vijaykumar A Patil during a hearing on an appeal filed X Corp (formerly Twitter). The appeal challenged the dismissal of its plea to takedown orders issued the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY).

Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, MeiTY had issued 10 Government Orders between February 2021 and February 2022, directing Twitter to block 1,474 accounts, 175 Tweets, 256 URLs, and one hashtag. Twitter questioned the validity of the orders related to 39 of the URLs.

Justice G Narendar expressed concerns about children being addicted to social media, stating that an age limit should be imposed to ensure that young individuals have the maturity to judge what is in the best interest of the nation. The court also suggested that there should be a consideration for an age limit for internet usage in general, highlighting the corrupting influence it can have on young minds.

The court imposed a cost of Rs 50 lakh on X Corp for the appeal. X Corp’s counsel argued that MeiTY had not informed the users about the takedown of their tweets and accounts, and that the company itself was forbidden from informing them. The court questioned the government on this matter, stating that X Corp should not be left unable to defend itself due to lack of information.

The court recognized the need for the government to have the discretion to block accounts for national security reasons but suggested that there may be a need to refine the rules to ensure a fair process. It also emphasized the importance of everyone being on the same page when it comes to national security.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to Wednesday, during which the court will decide on the interim relief sought X Corp. The hearing of the overall appeal will take place following that decision.

Sources:

– Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY)

– The high court of Karnataka