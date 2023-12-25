TET 2023 Examinations Continue Despite Allegations of Question Paper Leak

State education minister Bratya Basu has dismissed suggestions that the TET 2023 examinations will be cancelled due to allegations of a question paper leak. Basu labeled these claims as attempts to sabotage the exams and create unnecessary sensationalism. He emphasized that the examinations were conducted successfully, without any incidents or disruptions.

Basu confirmed that a report has been requested from the president of the state primary education board, Goutam Pal, regarding the alleged leak. However, Basu clarified that the leak was reported after the exam had already commenced and most examinees were already inside the examination centers. The leak occurred around 1.51 pm, while the exam had started at 12 pm and concluded at 2.30 pm.

Pal highlighted that examinees were required to deposit their cell phones when they entered the centers at 11 am. This raises questions about the intent behind the leak and whether its purpose was to tarnish the reputation of the board and the state. Pal believes that this incident is an act of sabotage.

Addressing concerns about the recruitment process, Basu stated that the TET 2022 would have led to appointments if not for a legal issue. The education minister expressed hope for a court directive to initiate the appointment process. He reassured the public that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advocated for a transparent and legally firm appointment procedure, which will be implemented in accordance with the court’s orders.

Despite the controversy surrounding the alleged leak, examinees remained focused on their exams. Mamoni Ghosh, who had previously appeared for the TET 2022, expressed her desire for another opportunity to improve her score. Another examinee, Indrani Banerjee, had a positive outlook despite finding the math paper challenging. Both candidates declined to comment on the question paper leak allegations.

The ruling party, Trinamool, supported the state primary education board, asserting that the allegations were unfounded. They argued that once the question paper is distributed and the exams begin, any attempt to sabotage the process would require the examinees to take photographs and share them externally, which is unlikely given their presence within the examination hall.

While the question paper leak allegations cast a shadow over the TET 2023 examinations, the authorities continue to address the issue and ensure the integrity of the recruitment process.