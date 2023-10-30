New Insights on Emergency Procurement of Ventilators during the Covid-19 Pandemic

The emergency procurement of ventilators during the Covid-19 pandemic presented unique challenges that forced authorities to explore alternative channels for obtaining critical medical equipment. According to a recent report the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the urgency of the situation led to the use of WhatsApp as a means of communication for crucial deals. The committee’s investigation shed light on several issues surrounding the procurement process and the subsequent supply of defective ventilators.

One striking revelation from the PAC report was the lack of a written agreement between the Health Ministry and Pharmaniaga Logistics Sdn Bhd (PLSB), leading to a dearth of accountability when 104 out of the 136 ventilators supplied were found to be defective. Instead of a formal agreement, the existing relationship between the Health Ministry and PLSB prompted the former to direct an advance payment despite PLSB’s apparent inexperience and lack of expertise in handling medical equipment procurement.

The committee highlighted that the use of WhatsApp for discussions and decision-making was due to the constraints imposed the movement control order (MCO) and the extraordinary circumstances posed the pandemic. However, this unconventional approach meant that the procurement process deviated from established norms, possibly undermining transparency and accountability.

One crucial consequence of the absent written agreement was the inability to assign responsibility for the faulty ventilators. Legal action against PLSB was hindered due to uncertainties over their role in the matter. The absence of a clear contractual agreement created a challenging situation where no party could be held accountable.

Moreover, the PAC report also highlighted discrepancies between the Health Ministry’s statement and PLSB’s claims regarding the existence of a warranty for the ventilators. While the PLSB’s price quotation document indicated a warranty, the PAC discovered that the document did not encompass all 136 ventilators, and there was no official acknowledgment of receipt.

The findings of the PAC report raise important questions about the emergency procurement procedures during the pandemic and the need for clearer guidelines and accountability frameworks. With the urgency of the situation, it is crucial to strike a balance between swift action and ensuring proper checks and balances.

