Indian Government May Seek User Details to Combat Deepfakes on WhatsApp

The Indian government is considering directing WhatsApp to provide the identity of the user who originally shared a deepfake video of Indian politicians on the platform, according to The Indian Express. Officials are concerned that these videos could potentially harm the integrity of upcoming elections in the country. This move would invoke Rule 4(2) of India’s platform regulation rules, which requires platforms to disclose details of the “first originator” of content in response to a government order. This would be the first time such a notice is issued to a platform.

The Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, expressed the need for accountability and regulation surrounding the anonymous use of messaging platforms to spread fake videos and audio. However, WhatsApp has previously challenged the traceability clause of Rule 4(2), arguing that it compromises the platform’s end-to-end encryption and infringes upon users’ right to privacy.

In response, the Indian government stated that it aims to balance privacy rights and compliance with the IT Rules to promote public interests. It is worth noting that the Tripura High Court recently stayed the application of Rule 4(2) after a lower court ordered WhatsApp to reveal the originator of a fake resignation message. The High Court found that the lower court did not adequately consider the level of public order threats posed the message before issuing the traceability order.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing WhatsApp, argued that the rule should not apply when less intrusive methods are available to identify the originator of the information. As this debate continues, it remains to be seen how the Indian government and WhatsApp will navigate the tension between protecting privacy and combatting the spread of harmful deepfakes on the platform.

