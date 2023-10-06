Indian Government Warns Social Media Platforms to Remove Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Ministry of Electronics and IT in India has issued notices to social media intermediaries X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Telegram, urging them to remove any instances of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) from their platforms. The notices specifically highlight the importance of promptly and permanently removing or disabling access to CSAM. The platforms have also been directed to implement proactive measures such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms to prevent the dissemination of CSAM in the future.

Failure to comply with these requirements would be considered a breach of Rule 3(1)(b) and Rule 4(4) of the IT Rules, 2021. The ministry warns that non-compliance could lead to the withdrawal of the platforms’ safe harbor protection under Section 79 of the IT Act, which currently shields them from legal liability.

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, emphasized the government’s commitment to establishing a safe and trusted internet environment. He stated that the IT rules lay down strict expectations for social media intermediaries, prohibiting the allowance of criminal or harmful posts on their platforms. If these platforms fail to take swift action, they may face legal consequences under Indian law once their safe harbor protection is withdrawn.

The Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, serves as the legal framework for addressing pornographic content, including CSAM. Sections 66E, 67, 67A, and 67B of the IT Act impose severe penalties and fines for the online transmission of obscene or pornographic material.

It is essential for social media platforms to prioritize the removal of CSAM to protect children from exploitation and abuse. The Indian government’s actions reflect the growing global concern and efforts to combat online child exploitation. By holding these platforms accountable for the presence of CSAM on their platforms, the government aims to create a safer digital space for all users.

Definitions:

– Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM): Pornographic material involving the exploitation or abuse of children.

– Safe Harbor Protection: Legal immunity or protection provided to internet service providers or intermediaries from liability for the actions of their users.

– IT Rules: Rules introduced under the Indian Information Technology Act to regulate online content and the responsibilities of social media intermediaries.

Sources:

– Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT

– Indian Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000