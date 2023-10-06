The Government of India Issues Notices to Social Media Platforms to Remove Child Sexual Abuse Material

The government of India has recently issued notices to several social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Telegram, to remove child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from their platforms in the country. Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has warned these social media intermediaries that failure to act on this matter will lead to the withdrawal of their safe harbor under section 79 of the IT Act.

The government is strongly urging these platforms to take immediate and permanent actions to remove or disable access to any CSAM on their platforms. The notices also emphasize the importance of proactive measures such as implementing content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms to prevent the dissemination of such material in the future.

The Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, provides the legal framework for addressing pornographic content, including CSAM. Sections 66E, 67, 67A, and 67B of the IT Act impose severe penalties and fines for the online transmission of obscene or pornographic content.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is determined to build a safe and trusted internet environment under the IT rules. Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has stated that if the social media platforms fail to act promptly, their safe harbor protection will be withdrawn, and they will be held directly accountable under Indian law.

This move the government of India reflects the increasing global concern over the proliferation of CSAM and the need to take firm action to prevent its dissemination on social media platforms. The government’s efforts to create a safe and secure internet space are aligned with global initiatives to protect children online.

Sources: PTI