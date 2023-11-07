New Advisory Urges Social Media Platforms to Combat Deepfakes

In an effort to combat the rising threat of deepfake videos, the government has issued an advisory to social media platforms, urging them to identify and remove such content within 36 hours of reporting. The advisory, released the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), highlights the legal consequences of non-compliance. Failure to act against deepfakes could result in organizations losing the protection available under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Deepfake videos, which involve the use of artificial intelligence to manipulate or create misleading content, have become a cause for concern on social media. Recently, a deepfake video featuring a popular TV actress went viral, prompting the government to address the issue proactively.

The advisory requires social media intermediaries to exercise due diligence and make reasonable efforts to identify and remove deepfakes that violate rules, regulations, and user agreements. It emphasizes the importance of expeditious action and compliance with the IT Rules 2021. Platforms are instructed to disable access to deepfake content and ensure its removal within the specified timeframes.

The government has reminded intermediaries of the consequences of non-compliance, stating that failure to act in accordance with the IT Act and Rules could attract penalties under Rule 7 of the IT Rules, 2021. By issuing this advisory, the government aims to hold social media platforms accountable for the content shared on their platforms, particularly deepfakes and misinformation.

As the threat of deepfakes continues to grow, it is crucial for social media platforms to take proactive measures to combat this issue. By promoting awareness and enforcing strict policies, platforms can help prevent the spread of misleading and manipulated content, protecting users from potential harm and maintaining the integrity of online information.

FAQ

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes are manipulated or created videos that use artificial intelligence to replace the likeness of a person with that of someone else.

Why are deepfakes a concern?

Deepfake videos can be used to spread misinformation, manipulate public opinion, and potentially harm individuals falsely depicting them in compromising situations or conveying false statements.

What are the legal consequences of not removing deepfakes?

Non-compliance with the advisory could result in organizations losing the protection available under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and attract penalties under Rule 7 of the IT Rules, 2021.

How quickly should social media platforms remove deepfake content?

Social media platforms are required to remove deepfake content within 36 hours of it being reported. This timeframe is stipulated under the IT Rules 2021.