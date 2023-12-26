Government Issues Guidelines to Tackle Deepfakes on Social Media Platforms

The Indian government has issued guidelines to social media platforms, urging them to comply with IT rules in order to address the growing concerns surrounding deepfake technology. Deepfakes are digitally manipulated media that use artificial intelligence to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone. The guidelines state that any content that is prohibited under the IT rules must be clearly communicated to users, both during the registration process and on an ongoing basis.

The advisory also emphasizes the responsibility of intermediaries, such as digital and social media platforms, to inform users about penal provisions and to report any legal violations to law enforcement agencies. Platforms are required to make reasonable efforts to prevent users from uploading, sharing, or modifying any information related to the listed types of user harms or prohibited content.

Deepfake technology has raised concerns in recent months, particularly due to the circulation of manipulated videos targeting high-profile individuals. These videos have sparked public outrage and fueled fears about the potential misuse of technology and the spread of fake narratives.

The government’s guidelines are aimed at creating greater transparency and accountability on social media platforms to combat the spread of deepfake content. By clearly communicating the rules and regulations to users and taking necessary actions against violators, it is hoped that the influence of deepfakes can be minimized.

These guidelines are part of the government’s broader efforts to regulate the digital space and ensure the responsible use of technology. By imposing stricter regulations on social media platforms, the government aims to protect individuals from the harmful effects of deepfakes and maintain the integrity of online content.