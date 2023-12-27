Indian Government Advises Social Media Platforms to Combat Deepfakes

The Indian government has recently issued an advisory to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and more, urging them to take action against the spread of deepfake videos and images on their platforms. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has called for compliance with existing IT Rules in order to combat the circulation of misinformation caused deepfakes.

Deepfake technology, which utilizes artificial intelligence, enables anyone to be impersonated using their own images. These deepfakes are capable of producing highly convincing footage with various emotions, making them appear genuine.

The advisory specifically emphasizes that all digital intermediaries must clearly and precisely inform their users about the types of content that are prohibited on their platforms, particularly highlighting content mentioned under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules. This rule requires platforms to promptly identify and remove misinformation, false or misleading content, and material that impersonates others, including deepfakes.

According to the rule, social media platforms are also mandated to communicate their regulations, privacy policies, and user agreements in the preferred languages of their users. Additionally, these platforms are expected to make reasonable efforts to prevent users from engaging in activities involving the 11 listed user harms, as well as sharing content that is prohibited on digital intermediaries.

These 11 listed user harms include various forms of illegal activities such as threats to national security, child pornography, obscenity, disinformation, harassment based on gender, religious intolerance, impersonation of another person, commercial fraud, cheating in online games, spreading software viruses or malware, and any other unlawful activity.

The need for this advisory arises in light of recent incidents where deepfakes of popular actresses and public figures have been circulated online. In a specific case, scammers exploited deepfake technology to deceive and extort money from a former Coal India employee.

In order to identify deepfake videos, it is recommended to be vigilant for unnatural movements, blurry edges around the face or hair, and inconsistencies in skin texture. Additionally, look out for discrepancies in the background, shadows, objects, and manipulated audio, as these can be indicators of a deepfake.

As the prevalence of deepfakes continues to grow, it is crucial for social media platforms to take necessary measures to combat the spread of misinformation and protect their users from potential harm. Compliance with the government’s advisory will play a significant role in the fight against deepfakes and the preservation of online integrity.