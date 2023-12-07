Government Warns Platforms About the Dangers of Deepfake Content

The government has issued a stern warning to social media platforms, stating that failure to remove deepfake content may result in the loss of safe harbour protection. In a presentation made to top officials from internet platforms, including Meta and Google, the government emphasized the need for active assistance in identifying and prosecuting those responsible for deepfakes. The presentation highlighted the legal obligations of internet intermediaries in relation to deepfake content, as outlined in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

According to the government, platforms are currently falling short in several areas, including the submission of status reports, communication of prohibited content to users, and aligning their terms of service with the law. The presentation also stressed the importance of enabling in-app reporting of deepfake content and mapping such violations with relevant laws. Users reporting these violations should have their grievances addressed within a specified timeframe and through an adjudicatory mechanism.

While the government maintains that the amended IT Rules provide sufficient measures to combat deepfakes, it acknowledged the need for new regulations with penalties for those who create or upload such content. Additionally, there may be provisions implemented to help users differentiate between deepfakes and original content.

The urgency to address deepfake content increased following the circulation of a deepfake video featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna. The video, initially of British influencer Zara Patel, was digitally altered to resemble Mandanna’s face, causing widespread concern. Celebrities reporting similar incidents prompted the government to take action, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns about deepfakes.

Deepfakes are a form of content that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to alter a person’s appearance, voice, or actions in a realistic manner, making it difficult to distinguish from authentic content. This can include images, videos, or audio recordings. The technology first emerged in 2017 when an anonymous user on Reddit shared an algorithm that utilized existing AI algorithms to create convincing fake videos.

By emphasizing the importance of removing deepfakes and proposing new regulations, the government aims to protect individuals from the potential harm caused this deceptive and often malicious content.