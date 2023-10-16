WhatsApp May Be Forced to Share Sender Details to Combat Deepfakes and Spam Messages

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application used millions of people in India, may be required to share details of the first sender of messages under a new law being considered the Indian government. This measure is in response to the circulation of deepfake videos and spam messages, especially during election periods.

The government believes that identifying the original sender of messages will help in tracing the spread of deepfakes, which are edited videos that often depict politicians. By obtaining information about the initial sharer of such videos, the government aims to protect electoral integrity. A senior government official stated that the videos in question featured deepfakes of politicians from various political parties, making it an unbiased concern.

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has expressed concerns over user privacy if they were to share details of message conversations. The company argues that even WhatsApp itself does not have access to the content of private conversations between two individuals.

In response to the government’s request, WhatsApp may be legally obligated to share the first originator of messages and the identity of individuals who first share deepfake videos under the Information Technology (IT) Rules 2021.

WhatsApp is also working on enhancing user privacy introducing a feature that allows users to hide their IP addresses during calls. This feature aims to protect users from malicious threat actors. While it is currently available to a limited number of users, there are plans to make it accessible to all users in the future.

Overall, the proposed law mandating WhatsApp to share sender details and the development of privacy-enhancing features demonstrate the ongoing effort to combat the circulation of deepfakes and spam messages on the platform during elections.

