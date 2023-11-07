New Guidelines Issued to Combat Deepfakes on Social Media

In a bid to counter the rising challenge of deepfakes on social media platforms, the Indian government has issued an advisory to major social media companies. The advisory calls for the identification and removal of misinformation, deepfakes, and any content that violates established rules within 36 hours of being reported.

The impetus for these guidelines stems from a recent incident involving a deepfake video featuring popular actress Rashmika Mandanna. The video, which circulated on social media, drew widespread criticism from politicians and celebrities alike. Concerns were raised about the potential harm posed deepfakes, especially their impact on women.

To address these concerns, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) emphasized the need for due diligence on the part of social media intermediaries. The advisory instructs companies to swiftly take action against content that violates rules and regulations, highlighting the importance of hosting and sharing responsible information. In cases of impersonation or the use of morphed images, social media companies are urged to take action within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.

The government’s intent is clear – it is committed to ensuring the safety and trust of digital citizens, particularly vulnerable groups such as women and children. Online platforms are legally obligated to prevent the spread of misinformation under the Information Technology (IT) rules, 2021. Failure to comply with these rules may result in legal repercussions, as stated in Rule 7 of the IT Rules.

These new guidelines reflect the government’s growing recognition of the challenges posed deepfakes and their potential to undermine trust and cause harm. By taking decisive action against the spread of deepfakes, the government aims to safeguard its citizens and maintain the integrity of digital spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What are deepfakes?

A: Deepfakes refer to manipulated media, usually videos, created using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques. They involve superimposing or replacing a person’s face with someone else’s, creating realistic yet fictional content.

Q: What is the purpose of the advisory issued the Indian government?

A: The advisory aims to combat deepfakes and misinformation on social media platforms urging companies to promptly identify and remove such content within 36 hours of being reported.

Q: How are social media companies expected to respond to deepfakes?

A: Social media companies are expected to take swift action against deepfakes that violate rules and regulations. The advisory instructs them to remove such content within 36 hours and disable access to it.

Q: Why is there particular concern about harm to women in relation to deepfakes?

A: Deepfakes have the potential to be used for non-consensual or defamatory purposes, often targeting women. The government recognizes the need to protect individuals, especially women, from the negative consequences of such content.

Q: What are the consequences for social media companies that fail to comply with the guidelines?

A: Non-compliance with the guidelines may result in companies losing the legal protections available to them under Section 79(1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Additionally, aggrieved individuals can invoke Rule 7, allowing them to take platforms to court under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).