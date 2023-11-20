New Beginnings: Govinda and David Dhawan Reunite After Decades

After an estrangement that lasted for years, Govinda and David Dhawan have finally patched up and rekindled their friendship. The Bollywood actor confirmed their reconciliation, revealing that they had already reconciled before their recent meeting at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Govinda expressed his happiness over the love and support they received from fans who wanted to see them work together again. The actor emphasized that their patch-up had already taken place before the Diwali party and that the event was their second meeting since then. During the party, they focused on creating new memories and didn’t dwell on the past. Their conversation was filled with laughter and reminiscing about their happy moments together.

Gone were the days of “filmy talk” being the center of their conversations. Instead, they chose to cherish the positive memories they shared. Govinda shared a picture of their reunion on social media, further confirming their renewed friendship.

Addressing his absence from Bollywood parties for nearly two decades, Govinda explained that most of these gatherings had turned into exclusive group events. He attended Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party because it was an industry event rather than a clique gathering. The actor expressed his belief in not associating himself with any specific group or camp and emphasized that he values genuine connections over superficial socializing.

The Govinda-David Dhawan duo was an iconic pair in the 1990s and early 2000s, delivering countless hit movies and memorable songs. However, their collaboration came to an end due to personal differences. Now, with their reconciliation, fans are hoping to see the magic between them once again on the big screen.

