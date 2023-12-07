Task Force Appointed to Implement Stay NJ Property Tax Relief Program for Seniors in New Jersey

The Governor of New Jersey, alongside the Assembly Speaker and Senate President, has appointed a task force consisting of six individuals who will be responsible for implementing the new Stay NJ property tax relief program. The program is specifically designed to cut property tax bills in half for senior homeowners in the state. The newly appointed task force members are highly regarded public servants with a wealth of experience in public policy and finance.

The six-member task force includes the State Treasurer and Commissioner of Community Affairs, as well as public members appointed the Governor, Senate President, and Assembly Speaker. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the smooth implementation of the Stay NJ program, as well as coordinating efforts to provide property tax relief to senior citizens.

The task force will review existing property tax relief programs in the state and present a report to the Governor and Legislature May 30, 2024. The report will contain recommendations on how to restructure and consolidate these programs into a streamlined property tax relief program for seniors. The goal is to create a singular application process for all programs and implement the new program January 1, 2026.

In addition to the task force appointments, the Governor also announced the appointment of Dave Ridolfino, a former Director of the State’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), as the Executive Director of the task force. Ridolfino brings decades of experience in finance and will be assisted staff from the Treasury Department.

The implementation of Stay NJ is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to make New Jersey more affordable for residents, particularly seniors. It will complement existing programs such as the Senior Freeze and ANCHOR programs, which have already proven successful in providing property tax relief to seniors. The task force will also work on simplifying and aligning these programs to ensure greater savings for senior homeowners and renters.

With the appointment of this task force, New Jersey is taking concrete steps towards reducing the property tax burden on its senior residents and creating a more affordable environment for them to age in place.