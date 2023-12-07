Georgia Governor Expedites Income Tax Cut as Economic Relief for Residents

In a groundbreaking announcement today, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp revealed plans to fast-track the state’s largest income tax cut in history. The proposal, set to be introduced during the upcoming General Assembly session, aims to amend the current legislation to expedite the reduction in the state’s individual income tax rate.

Originally, the legislation outlined a gradual decrease in the income tax rate, starting in 2025 and continuing until reaching 4.99 percent. However, Governor Kemp’s amendment seeks to accelerate this reduction, establishing a rate of 5.39 percent for Tax Year 2024. This adjustment signifies a significant decrease from the current rate of 5.75 percent.

Governor Kemp emphasized the responsible delivery of his promise to cut taxes, noting conservative budgeting and a booming state economy as facilitating factors for the acceleration. This move aims to provide much-needed relief to Georgia residents facing economic challenges.

The estimated savings for Georgia taxpayers in 2024 is estimated to be around $1.1 billion, taking into account both the tax cut acceleration and the reduction outlined in the original legislation.

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones praised the announcement as a significant step toward the broader goal of eliminating Georgia’s income tax. He expressed confidence in identifying additional opportunities to improve the state’s tax structure. By giving more money back to the residents, Georgia solidifies its reputation as an ideal place to live and work.

Speaker of the House Jon Burns echoed this sentiment, highlighting the conservative principle that tax dollars should remain with those who earned them. Lower taxes, he emphasized, stimulate economic growth while reinforcing Georgia’s reputation as a business-friendly state with a low per-capita tax burden.

With this expedited income tax cut, Governor Kemp is responding to the needs of Georgia residents and providing a boost to their financial well-being in the face of economic uncertainties.