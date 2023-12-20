New York Launches Toll Rebate Program for E-ZPass Users

In an effort to alleviate the financial burden on New York’s working families, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a toll rebate program for E-ZPass users who frequently utilize the Henry Hudson Bridge in the Bronx and the Cross Bay Bridge in Queens. The program, which is set to begin in February, aims to make travel more accessible and affordable for residents of these boroughs.

With the implementation of this rebate program, Governor Hochul is fulfilling her commitment to improving transportation options for all New Yorkers. Whether through the rebate program or the recent increases in MTA service, the governor is dedicated to ensuring that travel is easier and more convenient for everyone.

Customers who already meet the criteria for the rebate will be automatically enrolled in the program, making it even more hassle-free for them to take advantage of the benefits. The rebates are made possible the Outer Borough Transportation Account, which was established in 2018 to provide additional resources for transportation improvements in the outer boroughs.

This initiative reflects the state’s focus on managing congestion and enhancing transportation infrastructure. By making travel more accessible and affordable, New York hopes to improve the quality of life for its residents, particularly those who rely on these bridges for their daily commute.

For further information about the toll rebate program and eligibility criteria, customers can visit the MTA Bridges and Tunnels Resident Programs website. This informative resource will provide a comprehensive overview of the program, ensuring that users can make the most of this opportunity.

Through this toll rebate program, Governor Hochul is demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting working families and enhancing transportation accessibility in New York City.