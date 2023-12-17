New Program Seeks to Bridge Digital Divide in Affordable Housing

A new program is being launched to bridge the digital divide in affordable housing units across New York state. The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program, with a budget of $100 million, aims to design and install broadband infrastructure in 100,000 low-income housing buildings.

Through the program, internet service providers have the opportunity to apply for federal funding to retrofit affordable housing rental units with high-speed internet infrastructure. Property owners who are interested in upgrading their building’s broadband connectivity can complete a survey to be considered for no-cost broadband upgrades.

The ConnectALL Office, part of the Empire State Development, will work with eligible properties to match them with the best proposals from internet service providers. This will ensure that the installation of broadband infrastructure is done in the most efficient and effective way possible.

The program is a direct response to the growing need for reliable and affordable internet access in low-income communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of digital connectivity for remote work, online education, and access to essential services. By expanding access to high-speed internet, the Affordable Housing Connectivity Program aims to address the digital divide and increase opportunities for residents of affordable housing units.

Funding for the program comes from the $10 billion Capital Projects Fund of the American Rescue Plan. This significant investment in New York state’s affordable housing infrastructure is part of a broader effort to close the digital divide and ensure that all residents have equal access to the opportunities and resources provided the internet.

In conclusion, the Affordable Housing Connectivity Program is a crucial step towards bridging the digital divide in affordable housing units. By investing in broadband infrastructure, the program aims to bring reliable and high-speed internet access to thousands of low-income households, increasing their opportunities for education, employment, and communication.