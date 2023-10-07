New WhatsApp Channel Provides Information About Ferry Services in SP

Travellers using the ferry services in the State of SP now have access to a new channel for information about the system. This channel is available through WhatsApp and is an initiative the Secretariat of Environment, Infrastructure, and Logistics (Semil).

To join the group, users simply need to click on the link and request to join. The group will provide relevant information about ferry operations, including the system’s operational status and weather and navigation conditions. At least three reports will be distributed daily at 7:15 am, 11:30 am, and 5:00 pm.

This new communication channel represents another step Semil towards transparency and accessibility of information about the ferry services. It reinforces the commitment to keep users well-informed to avoid unexpected queues and allow for better planning.

In addition to the WhatsApp group, users can also access the website and the Travessias app, both of which provide updated information about operations. With just a few clicks, users can check boarding times, the number of operating vessels, ticket prices, and monitor local traffic through surveillance cameras. Furthermore, there is a helpline available at 0800 77 33 711 for inquiries.

For those who want to schedule ferry boarding at a specific time, the “Hora Marcada” service can be accessed through the provided link.

