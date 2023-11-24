The Government’s Support for Citizens in Addressing Objectionable Content on Social Media Platforms

The Indian government has taken important steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens in the digital space. Recognizing the rise in objectionable content, including deep fakes, on social media platforms, the government has established a system to assist citizens in filing FIRs (First Information Reports) against social media platforms that violate IT rules.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will play a crucial role in this process, providing users with the necessary support and guidance. By simplifying the procedure, Meity aims to make it easier for users to report any violations of IT rules and take appropriate legal action.

Through the official website, users can now easily notify Meity about objectionable content they have come across on social media platforms. Meity will carefully consider each complaint and guide users on how to file FIRs, ensuring that the necessary legal processes are followed. By actively involving its citizens, the government aims to address the growing concerns regarding the spread of harmful and deceptive content online.

FAQ:

Q: What is an FIR?

A: FIR stands for First Information Report. It is a written document that is the first step in criminal proceedings, initiated in India when someone reports the commission of a cognizable offense to the police.

Q: How can citizens notify Meity about objectionable content?

A: Citizens can easily notify Meity about objectionable content they come across on social media platforms using the official website.

Q: What will Meity do after receiving a notification?

A: Meity will carefully consider each complaint and guide users on the process of filing FIRs against social media platforms that violate IT rules.

Q: Why is it important for citizens to report objectionable content?

A: By actively involving citizens in reporting objectionable content, the government can take appropriate legal action and ensure the safety of its citizens in the digital space.