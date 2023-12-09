Government Departments Spend Over €1.1 Million on Social Media Advertising in 2023

New data reveals that government departments in Ireland have collectively spent more than €1.1 million on social media advertising this year. The figures were obtained through a query Labour Party TD Ged Nash, who sought information on advertising expenditures in 2023, 2022, and 2021. The responses showed that departments spent €1.1 million in 2023, €835,000 in 2022, and €857,000 in 2021.

One notable platform where departments invested in advertising is X (formerly known as Twitter), with a total spend of more than €130,000 so far this year. This comes amidst an ongoing dispute between X and the government, after the social media giant disputed claims made Minister for Justice Helen McEntee regarding their engagement with the government during the Dublin riots. According to a government source, individual departments will decide whether to continue advertising with X, considering the tension.

Major companies like Apple, Disney, and Warner Bros have already suspended their advertising on X since Elon Musk acquired the company in October 2022. These developments have raised concerns about the platform’s ability to retain advertisers.

In response to the spending data, the Labour Party is calling on the government to publish an analysis of the effectiveness and impact of these advertising campaigns. The party also highlighted concerns around disinformation on social media platforms, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

Certain departments were found to be the highest spenders in social media advertising. The Department of Foreign Affairs allocated €122,000 to Meta advertising, €113,000 to Google, and an additional €10,000 to X this year. The Department of Environment spent over €137,000 on Meta, over €70,000 on Google, and €52,000 on X, prioritizing diverse audience needs and Irish language advertising. The Department of Social Protection invested €115,000 in Meta advertising, €59,000 in Google, and €43,000 in X.

Labour Party TD Ged Nash highlighted the significant discrepancies in advertising spends across different departments. He called for an analysis of the impact and effectiveness of these expenditures and emphasized the importance of comparing spend on social media platforms to established and regulated print and broadcast media. Nash also expressed concerns about the spread of disinformation on platforms like X and Meta, urging them to take a more proactive role in combating it, with the government wielding its leverage to demand action.