New Government Unit Shares Vaccine Hesitancy Data with US State Department

An undisclosed government unit in the UK has been revealed to have shared information with the US State Department regarding vaccine hesitancy during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the documents, the unit had an established reciprocal arrangement with the US government’s Global Engagement Centre, which involved the sharing of weekly vaccine hesitancy reports.

The controversial Rapid Response Unit (RRU), a part of the Cabinet Office, was responsible for compiling the reports and addressing harmful narratives online. However, this unit has since been closed. In an unfortunate incident, one of the reports wrongly identified TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer as a “known vaccine sceptic”. The government later admitted this mistake and issued an apology.

It is important to note that the language used in the reports was found to be inaccurate and lacking impartiality. By wrongly characterizing individuals and sharing misleading information, the government’s actions have raised concerns about their approach to handling vaccine hesitancy.

Following legal action taken Hartley-Brewer against the Cabinet Office, it was revealed that her name had been mentioned in the reports sent to the US. The government confirmed that this sharing arrangement was part of an ongoing exchange of media analysis emails between the two countries.

While the government unit aimed to address vaccine hesitancy, it erroneously labeled Hartley-Brewer as a vaccine sceptic despite her public endorsements of the vaccine and discussions about its benefits. This incident highlights the potential dangers of mischaracterization in tackling misinformation and the need for precise and accurate reporting.

The disclosure of such sharing arrangements between governments raises questions about the transparency and privacy considerations involved. It is crucial that the public and journalists are not treated as adversaries in the fight against misinformation. The activities of the Rapid Response Unit and the Counter Disinformation Unit, both of which have now come under scrutiny, call for greater accountability and transparency in government operations.

FAQ

What is the Rapid Response Unit?

The Rapid Response Unit (RRU) was a government unit formed in 2018 under the Cabinet Office. Its main objective was to address harmful narratives online, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it has since been closed.

What is vaccine hesitancy?

Vaccine hesitancy refers to the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines. It can be influenced various factors such as misinformation, fear, complacency, and lack of trust in the healthcare system.

What is the Global Engagement Centre?

The Global Engagement Centre is a division of the US State Department that focuses on countering disinformation and propaganda efforts foreign states and non-state actors. It aims to protect the policies, security, and stability of the United States and its allies.

What are the concerns raised this incident?

The incident raises concerns about inaccurate characterization, lack of impartiality, and potential privacy breaches in government efforts to address vaccine hesitancy. It highlights the need for transparency, accuracy, and accountability in such initiatives.