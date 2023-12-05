Brittany Higgins Settles Civil Claim with Government for $2.3 Million

In a recent development, Brittany Higgins has revealed that she received approximately $2.3 million from the federal government to settle the civil claim arising from her alleged rape in Parliament House. This information came to light during her cross-examination in the defamation case filed Bruce Lehrmann, a former Liberal staffer.

While testifying as a witness in Lehrmann’s case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson, Higgins confirmed that she had reached a personal injury settlement with the government in December 2022. When asked about the reported settlement amount, Higgins clarified that she received $1.9 million, but after taxes and legal fees, the final sum was around $2.3 million.

However, it is important to note that this settlement does not determine the veracity of Higgins’ allegations. Mr. Lehrmann’s barrister emphasized this point, stating that there has been no formal finding regarding the truth of the allegations. In response, Higgins explained that the settlement occurred because the Commonwealth acknowledged breaching their duty of care and failing to follow proper processes.

Additionally, new information emerged during the court proceedings regarding Lehrmann’s interviews with Network Seven. Documents revealed that he had an agreement with the network, which included a fortnightly payment for accommodation and a restriction on discussing the allegations on social media until April of the following year.

During her testimony, Higgins denied intentionally deleting messages and photos from her phone before handing it over to the police for forensic examination. She acknowledged that some messages may have been lost during the transfer to a new device and explained that she often archived unnecessary conversations and contacts.

Another topic of discussion was a claim made Higgins that Lehrmann had tried to kiss her prior to the alleged sexual assault. She clarified that such behavior was not uncommon among political staffers and that she did not disclose the alleged kiss to a journalist in 2021.

As the defamation case evolves, further details may emerge. It is important to remember that support is available for those affected sexual assault through organizations such as the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service at 1800RESPECT.