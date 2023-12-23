Government Accused of Lack of Transparency in Fund Allocation

A recent controversy has arisen over allegations of lack of transparency in the allocation of funds the government. BJP MLA Arvind Bellad has raised questions about a contract signed between the Congress government and an organization called The Policy Front. The contract was reportedly granted to promote the government’s achievements and projects on social media.

According to Bellad, the contract, which is worth over Rs 7 crore, should have followed transparency norms. However, he claims that none of the rules were followed and the contract was granted without transparent disclosure. Despite raising the issue through an RTI, Bellad alleges that the concerned officers did not respond as mandated law, raising further questions about transparency.

The contract, initially awarded for 36 months at Rs 99 lakh per month, was later reduced to Rs 60 lakh per month for 12 months, totaling Rs 7.2 crore per year. The lack of transparency in this process has sparked concerns and calls for a thorough investigation.

Interestingly, the person who filed the RTI also expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s response, stating that he did not receive the desired information. This has led to speculation that there may be powerful individuals involved in the decision-making process, particularly in the absence of the information minister.

Given the seriousness of these allegations, it is imperative that a comprehensive investigation be conducted to address the concerns raised Bellad and ensure transparency in the allocation of funds. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and the need for government actions to be carried out in a transparent and responsible manner.