New Efforts to Address Student Loan Debt in the US

The US Department of Education has announced new efforts to address the issue of student loan debt, providing relief to borrowers who have been affected problems with federal income-driven repayment plans. In the past year alone, over 900,000 borrowers have had approximately $44 billion in federal student loan debt approved for erasure. Additionally, nearly 750,000 borrowers have already received up to $53.5 billion in relief through changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness plan.

Under the Biden administration, a total of almost $132 billion in federal student loan debt has been cancelled for more than 3.6 million Americans. US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona expressed the administration’s commitment to fixing the broken student loan system and emphasized that this level of debt relief is unprecedented.

The Department’s efforts to address past mistakes with federal income-driven repayment plans began in April 2022. Advocates and an NPR investigation exposed errors and mismanagement within these plans, such as loan servicers failing to track borrowers’ progress towards forgiveness and low-income borrowers not receiving credit for their monthly payments. Furthermore, many borrowers were kept in forbearance for extended periods instead of being enrolled in income-driven repayment plans.

To rectify these issues, the Department has been reviewing the loan histories of millions of borrowers and providing retroactive credit for these mistakes, bringing them closer to loan forgiveness. The account adjustment process has been ongoing and has been divided into tranches. The latest tranche, announced on Wednesday, includes an additional 46,000 borrowers who will receive $2.2 billion in relief.

In addition to addressing past mistakes, the Education Department has also made efforts to facilitate eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Borrowers like Phoema Dubra, who were unaware of income-based repayment options, spent years in forbearance without realizing the potential benefits of alternative plans. However, Dubra’s loans were ultimately canceled after she completed a decade of service in the public sector.

The new efforts the US Department of Education demonstrate the commitment to helping borrowers and rectifying the flaws within the student loan system. With billions of dollars in debt relief already provided and ongoing initiatives to address past mistakes, the Biden administration is working towards a more manageable future for borrowers burdened student loans.