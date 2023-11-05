New Approaches to Addressing AI-Generated Disinformation

The AI Safety Summit held last week in Britain has sparked a global push among governments to tackle the potential risks associated with rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI), according to Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic. While the summit witnessed significant progress in terms of AI regulation, Mr. Husic expressed concern over AI-driven technology creating a disinformation dystopia rather than the machines posing existential threats to humanity.

Elon Musk, founder of X, raised apprehension that social media platforms could be overwhelmed bots, rendering them unreliable as sources of information. Additionally, the rise of generative AI could perpetuate a feedback loop of false data, further amplifying the prevalence of inaccurate information on the internet.

During the summit, discussions revolved around the need for tools that can detect and differentiate between synthetic or artificially generated information and real data. Mr. Husic mentioned the potential application of digital watermarking as one mechanism to combat disinformation. While there were diverging opinions regarding the technical feasibility and extent of implementation, it was suggested that watermarking should be narrowly applied to high-risk areas to avoid excessive use.

While conclusive solutions were not reached at the summit, important conversations were initiated. The United States and Britain are establishing AI Safety Institutes to help governments understand the challenges and evaluate AI technologies. Australia, however, may not follow the same approach, as their government has already set up the Responsible AI Network through the CSIRO.

Mr. Husic emphasized the importance of finding a balanced approach that allows AI to thrive while implementing sufficient regulations to protect consumers and gain their trust. The ongoing AI summit process, including upcoming meetings in South Korea and France, is expected to generate a broad consensus on this issue. Australia aims to focus on addressing high-risk areas such as bot-driven disinformation and automated decision-making processes that may lead to discrimination or unfairness.

While existing legislation in Australia may be adequate to address these concerns, Mr. Husic acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead in effectively mitigating the risks posed AI-driven disinformation.