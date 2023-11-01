Manitoba Government Takes Measures to Ensure Data Security

The Manitoba government has announced a ban on the use of certain Chinese and Russian-made mobile applications on government-issued devices, following a similar move the federal government. The ban requires the deletion of WeChat, a messaging and social-media app developed Chinese company Tencent, and applications developed Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky from government mobile devices.

While the prevalence of these applications was minimal, the provincial government is taking the security and protection of citizen and public-servant information seriously. The ban is already in force, and all government employees with these applications on their devices have been instructed to delete them the end of the day.

The federal government, through Federal Minister Anita Anand, president of the Treasury Board, announced the ban on Monday, stating that it is necessary to ensure the security of networks and data. The government’s chief information officer found that WeChat and Kaspersky applications pose an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security.

The data collection methods of WeChat and Kaspersky applications provide significant access to the contents of mobile devices, according to the federal government. These apps have been widely used the Chinese-Canadian community and even elected officials to communicate with constituents.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why are these apps being banned?

The ban on WeChat and Kaspersky applications is being implemented to ensure the security and privacy of networks and data on government-issued devices. The federal government identified these apps as posing a high level of risk.

2. Will government employees be able to use alternative apps?

Government employees are advised to use secure and approved applications for messaging and social-media purposes that do not pose a risk to data security.

3. How will the ban be enforced?

Government employees have been instructed to delete WeChat and Kaspersky applications from their devices the end of the day. Compliance with the ban is expected, but further measures may be taken to ensure adherence if necessary.

4. Is this ban only applicable to government devices?

The ban is specifically targeted at government-issued mobile devices. However, individuals are encouraged to exercise caution when using these applications on their personal devices as well.