Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Honored with Raising of Flags in Michigan

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued an order to raise all U.S. and Michigan flags on public buildings and grounds across the state. This decision comes after the flags were lowered to half-staff following the recent passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Governor Whitmer expressed her admiration for Rosalynn Carter, describing her as an inspiring woman who had a significant impact on many lives. The former First Lady’s advocacy work in the areas of mental health and housing, as well as her leadership during her time in the White House, have left a lasting impact on the nation.

To honor Rosalynn Carter’s memory and contributions, Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to raise their flags to full-staff. This gesture serves as a tribute to the remarkable life and achievements of the former First Lady.

Governor Whitmer’s office has emphasized the importance of returning the flags to full-staff immediately on Monday, December 4. This statewide display of respect and remembrance will undoubtedly serve as a visual reminder of the legacy left behind Rosalynn Carter.

As Michiganders unite in honoring the former First Lady, it serves as a poignant reminder of the positive impact individuals can have on society through their advocacy and leadership. Rosalynn Carter’s work and dedication have set an example for all to follow.

Let us join together in remembering and celebrating the life of Rosalynn Carter, as we raise our flags high across the state of Michigan.