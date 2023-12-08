Michigan Governor Requires State Fleet to Go Green 2040

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive mandating that all state government vehicles be converted to zero-emission vehicles 2040. This move is expected to significantly reduce air pollution, stimulate demand for electric vehicles manufactured in Michigan, and lower fuel costs.

Currently, out of over 8,000 vehicles owned Michigan departments, only three are electric. The new directive aims to transition the state government away from traditional gas-powered vehicles and promote the immediate use of zero-emission options such as battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The conversion process will begin with light-duty vehicles, which must be fully converted to zero-emission vehicles 2033, followed medium- and heavy-duty vehicles 2040. The executive directive allows for exceptions to the new standards for specific state fleet vehicles, but encourages agencies to explore alternative decarbonization strategies such as biofuels and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The transition to zero-emission vehicles in the state government’s fleet is expected to have a significant impact on the environment and the automotive industry in Michigan. By setting a clear example, Michigan aims to lead the way in the global switch to zero-emission vehicles.

The executive directive comes at a time when electric vehicle sales are projected to reach a record 9% of all new passenger vehicles in the U.S. this year. Michigan has been actively pursuing electric vehicle manufacturing projects, and Governor Whitmer recently signed legislation imposing a new 100% clean energy standard for utilities to achieve 2040.

This directive aligns with the state’s larger vision of promoting sustainability and supporting the growth of Michigan’s electric vehicle industry. By embracing the transition to zero-emission vehicles, Michigan is poised to become a leader in the clean transportation revolution.