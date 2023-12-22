Title: Utah’s Social Media Regulation Act Faces First Amendment Challenge

Summary: NetChoice has filed a lawsuit against the Utah Social Media Regulation Act, which is set to come into effect on March 1, 2024. The act, passed the Utah House and Senate, includes provisions such as age verification for users and a curfew on social media usage. NetChoice argues that the act violates First Amendment rights. Governor Spencer Cox has expressed his intention to vigorously defend the legislation, while also referencing an article Columbia Law professor Tim Wu, who criticizes a similar case in California. Public opinion in Utah appears to be supportive of the law, with a majority of respondents in a recent poll agreeing with the requirement for parental permission for minors to join social media platforms. However, critics argue that the legislation restricts free speech and raises privacy concerns. Cox, citing research on the negative effects of social media, believes that the harms caused excessive screen time are undeniable and calls for reduced reliance on digital devices.

Utah’s Social Media Regulation Act Faces First Amendment Challenge

Utah’s recently passed Social Media Regulation Act is facing a legal challenge from NetChoice, a trade association representing internet companies. The act, which is scheduled to go into effect on March 1, 2024, imposes certain regulations on social media platforms operating in the state. These regulations include the verification of users’ age and the establishment of a curfew on social media usage between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

However, NetChoice argues that the act violates the First Amendment rights of both minors and adults imposing restrictions on access to and engagement in protected expression. The trade association has filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, challenging the constitutionality of the law.

Governor Spencer Cox, in response to the legal challenge, stated that the state was prepared to vigorously defend the legislation. While Cox did not provide further details due to the ongoing lawsuit, he referred to an article Columbia Law professor Tim Wu. Wu’s article criticizes a similar case in California, where NetChoice sued the state over the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act, resulting in a preliminary injunction granted a judge.

Public opinion in Utah appears to lean in favor of the Social Media Regulation Act. A poll conducted the Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics found that 79% of respondents either strongly or somewhat agreed with the requirement for parental permission for minors to join social media platforms. However, critics, such as Jason Kelley from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, argue that the act infringes on First Amendment rights and raises concerns about privacy invasions.

Governor Cox defends the legislation referring to research on the negative impacts of social media on mental health, particularly among young people. He emphasizes the need for increased parental oversight and reduced screen time, citing rising rates of depression, anxiety, and self-harm since 2012. Cox has also launched a public awareness campaign to educate parents about the potential dangers of excessive social media use.

As the legal battle unfolds, the outcome of NetChoice’s challenge to the Utah Social Media Regulation Act will have broader implications for the regulation of social media platforms and the protection of free speech online.