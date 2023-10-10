Utah Files Lawsuit Against TikTok Alleging Child Exploitation and Deceptive Practices

Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes have announced that the state has filed a lawsuit against TikTok. The lawsuit alleges that the popular social media platform illegally entices children into addictive and unhealthy use, misrepresents its safety measures, and deceives users portraying itself as independent of its China-based parent company, ByteDance.

The state argues that TikTok designed and deployed features to encourage young users to spend more time on the app, thus increasing ad revenue. The lawsuit also claims that the company misled users and parents about the potential dangers associated with prolonged TikTok use.

Governor Cox stated that social media companies must be held accountable for the harm they are causing to children’s mental health. Attorney General Reyes emphasized the need to protect the youth of Utah from the negative influences of social media, stating that TikTok will only change if put at legal risk.

The lawsuit is brought under the Utah Consumer Sales Practices Act and highlights the impact of TikTok’s conduct on the mental health and well-being of Utah’s children. As the state with the highest number of children per capita, Utah has seen an increase in mental health issues among young people, coinciding with TikTok’s rise in popularity.

The lawsuit also addresses TikTok’s alleged misrepresentation of its relationship with ByteDance, citing leaked documents that suggest the company intended to downplay the parent company and its association with China.

This lawsuit follows an ongoing investigation the Utah Department of Commerce, which recently resulted in the Attorney General filing a contempt motion against TikTok for failing to comply with investigative subpoenas.

The State seeks to end TikTok’s alleged illegal practices and protect its users, particularly children. The lawsuit also requests penalties and other relief to deter TikTok and other social media companies from similar violations of state law in the future.

