Illinois Expands Access to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Through Statewide Launch

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced the statewide launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program aimed at providing free books to children aged birth to five years old. The program, supported The Dollywood Foundation, will mail high-quality and age-appropriate books to children, regardless of their family’s income. The goal of the program is to promote early childhood literacy and instill a love of reading in young children.

The governor’s FY24 budget has allocated $1.6 million to support the program in Illinois and to further the state’s early childhood education goals. Governor Pritzker highlighted the importance of early literacy in developing language and social skills in young learners. He expressed pride in Illinois’ commitment to providing every child under the age of five with the opportunity to receive a free book delivered to their home every month.

Renowned singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton also expressed her excitement about the expansion of her Imagination Library program in Illinois. She thanked Governor Pritzker and the local program partners for their efforts in making this dream a reality.

Research has shown that the first five years of a child’s life are crucial for their development, with 90% of brain development occurring during this period. By promoting daily reading and providing access to books, the program aims to prepare children for success in school and beyond. Children who receive books through the Imagination Library have shown increased readiness for kindergarten and higher academic achievement.

The program is currently active in forty counties in Illinois, benefiting over 30,000 children. With this statewide expansion, the program aims to fully cover the entire state. To ensure participation from all children, new local program partners are needed, and existing Imagination Library programs are encouraged to increase their capacity to register additional children.

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton expressed her support for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of getting children excited about reading and learning. She highlighted the magical aspect of sending free books directly to kids’ homes.

The launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Illinois is seen as a significant step in removing barriers to early literacy and promoting equal access to books for all children. By fostering a love of reading from an early age, the program aims to shape a brighter future for Illinois’ youngest learners.