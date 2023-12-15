Georgia Governor Pushes for Accelerated Income Tax Rate Cut

Summary: Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp, together with other state officials, has revealed plans to introduce and pass legislation in the upcoming General Assembly session to expedite the decrease in the state’s individual income tax rate. This move aims to provide financial relief to Georgia taxpayers accelerating the reduction of the income tax rate set previous legislation.

Instead of the 10 basis point reduction starting in 2025, the proposed legislation will bring the income tax rate down to 5.39 percent for Tax Year 2024, which is 36 basis points lower than in 2023. Governor Kemp emphasized that this tax cut acceleration is possible due to conservative budgeting and the strong state economy built on business-friendly policies.

The proposed legislation is estimated to result in approximately $1.1 billion in savings for Georgia taxpayers in 2024, in addition to the reduction provided HB 1437.

Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones expressed his support for the tax cut and the goal of ultimately eliminating Georgia’s income tax. He commended Governor Kemp and the legislature for their efforts in giving more money back to Georgians and improving the state’s tax structure.

Speaker of the House Jon Burns underscored the importance of low taxes in stimulating economic growth, adding that conservative leadership is reducing taxes to support working Georgians who face the impact of inflation on their paychecks.

State Representative Gerald Greene also welcomed the tax cut proposal, acknowledging the financial relief it would provide to Georgians struggling to make ends meet in the face of inflation.

Governor Kemp’s initiative to accelerate the income tax rate reduction in Georgia reflects the commitment to easing the burden on taxpayers and promoting a business-friendly environment in the state.

Credit: Article adapted from WALB.