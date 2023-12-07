Governor Rejects Chicago’s Plan for Migrant Tent Camp, Citing Environmental Concerns

Governor JB Pritzker has rejected the city of Chicago’s proposal to build a migrant tent camp in Brighton Park, stating that there are significant environmental concerns that need to be addressed before proceeding. While the city claimed that the site was safe for temporary housing, an environmental report discovered contaminated soil and other chemicals at the location.

Pritzker’s administration is dedicated to ensuring the safety of asylum seekers and assisting them in achieving independence. As a result, they have decided not to house families at a site where serious environmental concerns still exist. The governor’s office remains committed to a data-driven plan to enhance the asylum seeker response and will continue working with the city of Chicago to expand available shelter options through the winter.

The city’s Department of Assets, Information, and Services conducted an environmental assessment of the site and hired Terracon Consultants Inc. to carry out a field investigation. Samples were taken of soil, groundwater, and soil gas for analysis. The results showed the presence of mercury and a high level of a semi-volatile compound, which prompted the removal and disposal of the contaminated soil.

However, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) conducted a review of the city’s environmental analysis and found it to be insufficient. According to the IEPA, the limited soil sampling and remediation conducted at the Brighton Park site did not meet their regulatory standards for addressing contaminated properties. They emphasized the need for additional soil sampling and further investigation to assess the extent of contamination and potential sources.

In order to address exposure concerns, the governor’s office stated that an expanded engineered barrier would need to be installed between the contaminated soil and human contact. The remediation efforts implemented thus far do not meet the IEPA’s standards and are deemed insufficient.

While the rejection of the migrant tent camp in Brighton Park may cause delays in finding suitable shelter for asylum seekers, the governor’s commitment to their safety and well-being remains a top priority.