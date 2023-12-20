New Legislation Expands Access to Victim Compensation Funds for Crime Victims

Governor Kathy Hochul has taken a significant step towards supporting crime victims and survivors with the signing of new legislation. The bill, known as S.214A/A.2105A, expands eligibility for victim compensation funds removing certain requirements that victims previously had to meet. This includes the removal of the need for victims to report to law enforcement and provide corresponding documentation in order to receive compensation.

By removing these barriers, the legislation aims to make it easier for victims and survivors to access the compensation that is available to them. Governor Hochul emphasized the importance of supporting victims during their recovery process and ensuring that they receive the benefits they deserve in their time of need.

In addition to removing the documentation requirement, the new legislation also allows victims to provide alternative forms of evidence to demonstrate that a qualifying crime occurred. This opens up more options for victims who may not have access to traditional law enforcement documentation but can provide other types of proof.

This expansion of eligibility for victim compensation funds is a significant step towards providing support and resources to crime victims. By removing unnecessary barriers and allowing for alternative forms of evidence, more individuals will have access to the compensation they need to aid in their recovery.

Governor Hochul’s signing of this legislation demonstrates a commitment to helping crime victims and survivors in New York. It is a reminder of our collective responsibility to support those affected crime and provide them with the necessary resources and assistance to move forward.