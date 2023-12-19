Delayed NYS Test Results Leave Parents in Limbo

Summary: The release of New York State’s ELA and math test scores from June has been delayed, causing frustration and uncertainty among school districts and parents. Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledges that parents deserve to have this information as soon as possible but emphasizes that the State Education Department is independent of her control.

In a recent announcement about the creation of a pipeline of skilled workers for the new Micron chip fabrication plant, Governor Hochul was also asked about the delayed release of the test scores. While she expressed empathy for the concerns of parents, she clarified that she has no say over the timing or decisions of the State Education Department.

The delay in releasing the test scores has been attributed to changes in testing standards, requiring additional analyses and input from NYS educators to establish achievement standards. However, this explanation has not eased the frustration of parents and school districts awaiting the results.

The State Education Department has assured that individual data from the tests is available to school districts and parents. However, without statewide data for comparison, educators and policymakers are unable to gain a comprehensive understanding of student performance.

Parents and taxpayers in New York State have a vested interest in seeing the test results, as the state leads the nation in education spending. The availability of this data would allow for a transparent assessment of the efficacy of the state’s education system and inform future decision-making regarding educational resources and support.

While the release of individual data may provide some insight for parents and educators, the absence of statewide data inhibits comprehensive analysis and hinders efforts to address areas of improvement. As parents continue to demand timely access to this information, the State Education Department must prioritize transparency and expedite the release of the test results.