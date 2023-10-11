New York Introduces Legislation to Restrict Algorithms Targeting Young Users

New York officials have proposed new legislation aimed at curbing the negative impact of social media platforms on the mental health of young users. The move comes amidst growing concerns that algorithms used these platforms contribute to a mental health crisis among the youth.

New York Attorney General Letitia James expressed her belief that social media companies, with their use of addictive features, are largely responsible for the increasing levels of anxiety and depression experienced young New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul also emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting spiking rates of teen suicide and surging diagnoses of anxiety and depression.

Algorithmic feeds, which rely on personal data to deliver content that keeps users engaged, have been identified as a major factor in the addictive nature of social media platforms. Advocates of the legislation argue that this addiction poses a serious risk to the wellbeing of young users.

The proposed legislation would introduce various measures to address these concerns. One such measure would grant the Attorney General’s office increased enforcement powers over social media companies. Additionally, the legislation would allow users under 18 to opt out of receiving algorithmic feeds and permit parents to enable algorithmic feeds with restrictions on access between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. Furthermore, social media platforms would be prohibited from sending notifications to minors during these hours without verifiable parental consent.

If passed, the legislation would empower the attorney general’s office to take action against companies that violate these rules, seeking damages or civil penalties of up to $5,000 per violation.

This move New York officials signifies a recognition of the urgent need to address the negative impact of social media on the mental health of young users. By restricting algorithms that target this vulnerable demographic, they aim to provide a safer online environment for young New Yorkers.

