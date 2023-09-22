Governor Declines to Intervene in Closure of Maternity Unit, Lawsuit Filed to Halt Shutdown

Governor Maura Healey has decided against utilizing her executive powers to prevent the closure of the maternity unit at UMass Memorial Health in Leominster. Despite pleas from advocates, the unit is scheduled to permanently close at midnight on Saturday. In response, Healey has requested the state Department of Public Health to conduct a statewide study on maternal health care in Massachusetts, as well as a separate study on essential hospital services in North Central Massachusetts. This decision has been described as “incredibly disappointing” State Representative Natalie Higgins, who expressed concerns regarding the impact on community health and safety.

In the midst of these developments, the city of Leominster, represented the law firm Greenberg Traurig, has filed a lawsuit in Worcester Superior Court seeking a temporary halt to the closure. The legal action is based on the argument that the Department of Public Health failed to issue a written decision on the unit’s closure, as required state administrative procedure law. The Department of Public Health’s four-sentence statement to UMass Memorial last Thursday did not meet the necessary legal requirements for the closure.

UMass Memorial Health has released financial data indicating significant financial losses for the unit. It reported a $3.7 million operating deficit for the last fiscal year and an over $800,000 deficit for the first three months of the current fiscal year. The hospital has stated that the closure is not financially motivated, but rather a clinical decision stemming from staffing challenges. The majority of maternity patients in Leominster are insured Medicaid, which historically does not cover the costs of care. The losses incurred in Leominster will be absorbed UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where the affected patients are expected to receive care and delivery services.

As the situation continues to evolve, stay tuned to telegram.com for further updates on this story.

Definitions:

– Department of Public Health: The state agency responsible for protecting the health of the public in Massachusetts and regulating healthcare providers.

– UMass Memorial Health: A healthcare system affiliated with the University of Massachusetts that operates hospitals and clinics across the state.

Sources:

– Source article: Telegram & Gazette

– Governor Maura Healey: Massachusetts Governor’s Office

– UMass Memorial Health: UMass Memorial Health website