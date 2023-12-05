Country Music Star to Perform at Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s Inauguration

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky is set to be inaugurated for the second time on December 12, and he has invited country music star Tyler Childers to perform at the event. While the governor and Childers may seem like an unlikely pair, they actually got to know each other during an Appalachian Regional Commission conference in September.

According to Beshear, he was impressed the singer’s deep connection to his homeland. Beshear also mentioned Childers’ recent Grammy nomination, calling it a testament to the talent that comes from Kentucky. The governor believes that stars like Childers and rapper Jack Harlow, who have their roots in the Bluegrass State, act as ambassadors showcasing the talent and culture of Kentucky to the world.

Beshear also spoke highly of Harlow, explaining that he is proud to see a young artist like him gain worldwide recognition and still choose to live in their home state. He believes that Harlow’s public support for Kentucky depicts a deep admiration for his hometown and creates a positive image for the state.

The governor emphasized that this trend of successful Kentuckians showcasing their pride for the state is essential as Kentucky redefines its history and shapes its future. He believes that these individuals, whether in entertainment or other fields, contribute to the “rewriting” of Kentucky’s story.

Governor Beshear’s invitation to Tyler Childers to perform at his inauguration not only highlights the close relationship between the two but also recognizes Childers as a talented representative of Kentucky. The event promises to be a celebration of both the governor’s second term and the cultural heritage of the Bluegrass State.