Facebook’s Customer Service Frustrations Lead to Mixed Reactions for Meta Verified for Business in New Zealand

Gallery director Scott Lawrie recently shared his frustration with Facebook’s lack of customer service when his account was hacked. Despite spending heavily on advertising, Lawrie had to wait weeks for assistance. He expressed disappointment that basic customer service seemed to only be available for an additional fee.

In response to such complaints, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has selected New Zealand as the testing ground for their new feature called Meta Verified for Business. This feature aims to provide better customer service and support for small business owners on the platform.

The reception to Meta Verified for Business has been mixed among the Kiwi business owners surveyed the Herald. Some welcome the initiative, hoping it will address the long-standing issue of poor customer service on Facebook. They see it as an opportunity for improved engagement with customers and faster response times to their concerns.

Others, however, remain skeptical. They question whether the new service will truly deliver on its promises or if it will just be another avenue for Meta to make more money from businesses. There is concern that, despite Meta’s intentions, small businesses may still be left waiting for resolutions to their problems.

Overall, the introduction of Meta Verified for Business in New Zealand acknowledges the frustration many small business owners have faced with Facebook’s customer service. While the initiative is welcomed some, there is skepticism about its effectiveness. Only time will tell if Meta can successfully address these concerns and provide a better experience for businesses on their platform.

