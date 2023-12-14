GoTo Group Secures $1.5B Investment from TikTok to Bolster Market Share

Indonesia-based internet firm GoTo Group has announced a strategic partnership with Chinese social media giant TikTok, as it seeks to bolster its market position in the highly competitive online shopping space. The tie-up comes as GoTo’s share of the market has dwindled to 23 percent from 28 percent, while TikTok Shop has seen its market share more than double to 11 percent this year.

To address its declining market share, GoTo turned to TikTok for a $1.5 billion investment in a joint venture. Under the agreement, TikTok will take control of GoTo’s Tokopedia e-commerce arm, while GoTo becomes a passive backer of the venture. This partnership allows both companies to better serve Indonesian consumers and MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises).

CEO Patrick Walujo explained that the decision to join forces with TikTok was driven the need to prevent further market share losses. “We were going to lose even more market share if we didn’t do anything,” Walujo stated. By combining their capabilities, GoTo and TikTok aim to become the leading player in a larger market.

The deal has already had a positive impact on GoTo’s share price, with a 4.59 percent increase noted. This follows reports of a 9 percent spike in Jakarta trading earlier in the week.

As part of the strategic partnership, TikTok will invest over $1.5 billion in the enlarged entity over time to provide necessary funding without diluting GoTo’s ownership. The arrangement also allows GoTo to continue offering its digital financial services through GoTo Financial and on-demand services through Gojek.

The collaboration between GoTo and TikTok will kick off with a pilot period, closely monitored regulators to ensure compliance with relevant rules and regulations.