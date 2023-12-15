GoTo and TikTok Collaborate to Boost Indonesia’s Digital Talent

In a groundbreaking partnership, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) and TikTok are teaming up with University Gadjah Mada (UGM) to foster the development of digital talent in Indonesia. The collaboration will see the establishment of the GoTo x TikTok x UGM Technology Center, a cutting-edge hub for digital talent at UGM’s Innovation and Creativity Gallery (GIK).

This joint effort between GoTo Group and TikTok marks the first time that UGM has partnered with private companies to create a talent development center for Indonesia’s digital workforce. The initiative aims to address the growing demand for digital talent in the country and underscores the commitment of GoTo and TikTok to prioritize recruitment and development in this field.

Expected to launch in February 2024, the GoTo x TikTok x UGM Technology Center will provide a collaborative space for education, research, and development. Spanning 914 square meters, the center will offer state-of-the-art facilities to nurture and harness the potential of Indonesia’s digital talents.

Beyond benefiting GoTo Group and TikTok, the talent cultivated at the center will have the opportunity to contribute to the growth of other technology players in Indonesia’s digital economy. This exchange of knowledge and skill sets is crucial for the overall advancement and competitiveness of the country’s tech sector.

The establishment of the GoTo x TikTok x UGM Technology Center reflects GoTo’s commitment to building the competency of Indonesia’s digital talent, aligning with UGM’s vision. This collaboration also demonstrates TikTok’s dedication to enabling local talents to be innovative and competitive, which contributes to the growth of the Indonesian economy.

In addition to their joint venture at UGM, GoTo Group, TikTok, and UGM are exploring further opportunities for collaboration in the technology space. These initiatives include developing machine learning-based solutions, implementing an internship program for UGM students, and creating educational resources and online courses to facilitate knowledge sharing. The ultimate goal is to accelerate the development of digital talent and enhance the user experience on GoTo Group’s platforms.

With GoTo Group’s significant contribution to Indonesia’s gross domestic product and its support for millions of micro, small, and medium enterprises, the collaboration with TikTok will further reinforce GoTo Group’s position as a leader in Indonesia’s digital landscape.

Furthermore, this partnership highlights the importance of investing in the digital talent pipeline and fostering an environment where innovation can flourish. By joining forces with UGM, GoTo and TikTok are empowering young Indonesians to drive the country’s digital economy forward.