Where to Watch Gotham Season 5 Online: A Complete Guide

If you are a fan of the Batman universe and want to catch up on the thrilling final season of Gotham, you’re in luck. Gotham Season 5, consisting of 12 episodes, aired between January 3, 2019, and April 25, 2019. This season is an adaptation of the Batman comic book story, No Man’s Land, where Jim, Bruce, and a group of heroes band together to reclaim their city from lawlessness and anarchy.

So, where can you watch and stream Gotham Season 5? The answer is HBO Max. This popular streaming platform provides access to the entire season, allowing you to delve into the captivating storyline and witness the rise of iconic characters like Penguin, Riddler, and Cat.

To enjoy Gotham Season 5 on HBO Max, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription plan. HBO Max offers various options to cater to different preferences. The basic plan, which includes ads, costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for the Ad-Free plan, priced at $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year. For ultimate convenience and no ads, the Ultimate Ad-Free plan is available at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

Additionally, if you already have subscriptions with Amazon Prime Video or Hulu, you can add HBO Max to your existing services for an extra $15.99 per month. Furthermore, Gotham Season 5 can be purchased individually on platforms like Apple TV Plus, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and Microsoft Stores, with prices ranging from $9.99 to $35.88.

The official synopsis of Gotham Season 5 promises an exciting story: “With Gotham on the brink of total anarchy and cut off from the outside world, only Jim Gordon, Bruce Wayne, and a handful of heroes remain behind to retake the city. Inspired the ‘No Man’s Land’ arc from the comics, villains including Penguin, the Riddler, the Sirens, and Jeremiah have taken claim on various regions of the city. Will order be restored, or will chaos reign in Gotham?”

So, grab your popcorn and get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Gotham Season 5. Whether you choose HBO Max or one of the other available platforms, you’re in for an action-packed ride.

