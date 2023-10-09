Where to Watch Gotham Season 2 Online: A Guide

If you are eager to catch up on the thrilling second season of Gotham, you’re in luck! Here’s a rundown of where you can watch and stream Gotham Season 2 online.

Gotham Season 2 originally aired between September 21, 2015, and May 23, 2016. The 22-episode season delves deeper into the dark and complex world of Gotham City, focusing on the Galavan family’s quest for revenge against the Waynes.

To watch Gotham Season 2 online, you can head over to HBO Max. The streaming platform offers a wide range of popular movies and TV shows, including Gotham.

The stellar cast of Gotham Season 2 includes Ben McKenzie as James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, and David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne. Other notable actors in the series include Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, and Jada Pinkett Smith as Fish Mooney.

To access Gotham Season 2 on HBO Max, viewers must sign up for a subscription plan. HBO Max has various options available, including a basic plan with ads for $9.99 a month, an ad-free plan for $15.99 a month, and an ultimate ad-free plan for $19.99 a month.

Additionally, HBO Max can be added to an existing Amazon Prime Video or Hulu subscription for an additional $15.99 a month.

If you prefer to purchase the season outright, you can find it on Apple TV Plus for $9.99, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu for $24.99, and Microsoft Stores for $65.78.

In Gotham Season 2, viewers can expect higher stakes and a deeper exploration of the origin stories of iconic villains like The Riddler, Jerome Valeska, and Mr. Freeze. Meanwhile, Bruce Wayne discovers more secrets from his father’s past, adding another layer of intrigue to the storyline.

Now that you know where to watch Gotham Season 2 online, get ready to dive back into the thrilling world of Gotham City and witness the rise of its most twisted villains.

