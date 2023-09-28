The Dangers of Social Media Impulse Buying: How to Avoid Overspending

Social media has become a powerful platform for advertising and selling products. From sponsored posts to targeted ads, users are exposed to a constant stream of enticing offers. However, this can lead to impulse buying, with nearly half of social media users admitting to making unplanned purchases online.

A recent survey conducted Bankrate revealed that 48% of social media users have succumbed to impulse buying, resulting in regrets for 68% of them. These impulsive purchases are not insignificant either, with the average buyer spending $754 on items spotted on social media platforms in the past year.

It’s clear that these figures are influenced age and online habits. Millennials, in particular, have spent an average of $1,016 on social media purchases, while Gen Z spent $844, Gen X spent $522, and Baby Boomers spent $418. The appeal of social media, with its carefully curated highlights and aspirational content, often lead users to spend beyond their means.

So, how can you avoid overspending on social media?

Put in a Time Delay

One effective strategy is to implement a time delay before making a purchase. Instead of buying immediately, give yourself a day or two to consider if the item is truly necessary or worth the cost. This approach allows you to evaluate your desire for the product and make a more informed decision.

Work Out the Math Beforehand

It’s crucial to consider the financial implications of any purchase, especially when using credit cards. With interest rates at record highs, you may end up paying more than expected if you carry a balance. Before clicking the “buy” button, do the math to ensure the purchase aligns with your budget and financial goals.

Clear It with Someone

Seeking input from a trusted source can provide an outside perspective and prevent impulsive purchases. Whether it’s a partner, friend, or family member, discussing your desired item with someone can offer an objective opinion and act as a natural check on extravagant spending.

Don’t Link Your Credit Card to Social Media Accounts

Linking your credit card to social media accounts enables quick and easy purchases. However, this convenience can lead to impulsive buying. By manually entering your card information each time, you introduce a layer of friction that allows room for reflection. Taking a moment to consider whether the purchase is truly necessary can help you avoid unnecessary expenses.

Remember, social media presents a skewed reality, often showcasing idealized images of possessions and lifestyles that may not be affordable or realistic. Avoid succumbing to the pressure of “keeping up with the Joneses” making thoughtful and informed purchasing decisions.

Source: Reuters