How Social Media Influences Impulse Buying and How to Avoid Overspending

Social media algorithms have become experts at targeting users’ preferences, leading to an increase in impulse purchases. According to a survey Bankrate, nearly half of social media users (48%) have made impulsive purchases based on what they see online, with 68% of those individuals later regretting their decision. These hasty purchases are not insignificant, averaging at $754 per impulse buy over the past year. In total, Americans have collectively spent $71 billion on these social media-inspired purchases in the last 12 months.

These high figures are heavily influenced age demographics. Millennials spent an average of $1,016, followed Gen Z with $844, Gen X with $522, and Baby Boomers with $418 on impulse buys prompted social media content. The curated highlights that flood our timelines – luxurious vacations, fashionable clothing, and extravagant meals – make it easy for users to be enticed into spending without considering their financial situation or the affordability of these items.

To combat the urge to overspend online, implementing some guardrails can be helpful:

Put in a time delay: Instead of immediately purchasing an item that catches your eye, try adding it to your cart and revisiting it the next day. If you’re still enthusiastic about the purchase, then consider buying it. However, more often than not, the desire wears off, and you’ll find yourself saving money. Work out the math beforehand: Before making an impulse purchase, calculate the potential costs, including credit card interest rates. With an average rate of 24.45%, credit cards can turn small purchases into larger, more expensive burdens. Understanding the financial implications may deter you from making impulsive decisions. Get input from others: Share your desired purchase with a significant other, friend, or family member to gain different perspectives. Their insight can act as a natural check to ensure you’re making a wise financial decision. Avoid linking credit cards to social media accounts: In an effort to reduce impulsive spending, experts have long recommended using cash. As society becomes increasingly cashless, not linking credit cards to social media accounts can add a necessary friction to the purchasing process. This pause allows for reflection on whether the item is truly worth it or whether you’re merely chasing an unaffordable ideal.

While social media can fuel impulsive buying, taking these precautionary steps can help you resist the urge to overspend and make more informed financial decisions.

Sources:

– Bankrate survey

– LendingTree credit card interest rate statistics